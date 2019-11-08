Former Prattsville Town Supervisor indicted on federal fraud charges

PRATTSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of former Prattsville Town Supervisor Kory O’Hara on Federal Fraud Charges.

The indictment alleges that O’Hara and Prattsville resident Stephen Baker were submitting fake invoices to receive state aid from 2013 to 2016.

The state aid was intended to help with the millions of dollars in damage caused by the storms in 2011.

People throughout town said this is a long time coming, but there are some who think its politics at play. It’s reigniting a long-standing argument.

“It was a lot in question as to where the money went and how slow the process was,” volunteer firefighter said Matthew Cangelosn. “You see Windam, you see Schoharie, those towns were put together fairly quickly and efficiently,” he said.