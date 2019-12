ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former postal clerk is now pleading guilty to stealing iPhones, gold coins, small gold bars, and other valuable items from mailed packages.

John Elbayeh, of Albany, worked at the USPS Processing and Distribution Center from 2012 to 2018.

Within that time, he admitted to stealing items that totaled almost $50,000.

He faces up to five years in prison.