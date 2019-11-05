Former nursing home employee accused of stealing prescription drugs from Valatie facility

VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff says a Troy woman whose license was suspended nine times is now facing allegations that she stole prescription drugs meant for nursing home patients.

Sheriff David Bartlett says the November 2 arrest resulted from a traffic stop in Valatie for a vehicle that failed to stop at intersection.

Deputies identified the driver as 33-year-old Amanda Johnson, of Troy.

The sheriff says a license check revealed her license had been suspended nine times for various reasons. Bartlett says operating a motor vehicle while your license is suspended is a misdemeanor charge in New York State.

He says while deputies were taking her into custody, they discovered more than 18 grams of prescription opioids in her undergarments.

An investigation revealed that Johnson was a former employee of The Grand nursing home in Valatie and that she had been seen at the facility earlier in the evening. The sheriff says investigators determined that the opioids found on Johnson had allegedly been stolen from a medication lock box inside the nursing home.

NEWS10 ABC’s Anya Tucker wanted to ask the facility how any former employee could access the facility and its medication. Staff inside the nursing home said they had not comment. She called and emailed the corporate office and did not hear back.

Johnson was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second, a misdemeanor, and Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.

Here is a link to the NYS DOH minimum safety standards for prescription drugs: https://regs.health.ny.gov/content/section-8050-minimum-security-standards-institutional-dispensers-institutional-dispensers

