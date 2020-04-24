Latest News

Former nurse drives from NJ to deliver roses to Albany Med coronavirus patients

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New Jersey woman drove to Albany Medical Center to make a special delivery to coronavirus patients.

Albany Med posted a photo on Facebook of 200 yellow roses being delivered to the hospital.

Amy O’Hara, of Be a Rainbow Project, is a former nurse, and she wanted to lift the spirits of the patients. O’Hara was a nurse from the New York City-area who partnered with a design company in New York to coordinate the delivery.

