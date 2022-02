ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former NFL star and current Albany County employee pleaded guilty to DWI.

Dion Lewis was arrested on December 19 by Guilderland police for Driving While Ability Impaired, and he refused a breathalyzer test. His driver’s license is revoked, and he was fined $300.

Lewis is also required to attend meetings of a victim impact panel as part of his plea. He was recently hired by Albany County as a health and wellness coordinator.