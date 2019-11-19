Former Morse campaign treasurer sentenced

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The one-time treasurer for the campaign of former Cohoes Mayor Shawn Morse has been sentenced.

Ralph Signoracci was sentenced to one year of probation for his role in the theft of campaign money for Morse’s personal use.

Signoracci, who served on the Cohoes Common Council and as an Albany County legislator, will also have to complete 100 hours of community service.

Morse was scheduled for sentencing in December, but that has now been pushed to January.

Morse pleaded guilty to wire fraud in August.