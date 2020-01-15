Breaking News
Former mayor’s defense team asks for leniency

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former Cohoes Mayor Shawn Morse is asking for leniency ahead of his sentencing.

In a letter to the court, Morse’s defense team sites his decades of public service and the previous work he did for hte city of Cohoes, including his time as a firefighter.

Morse pleaded guilty to using campaign funds for his personal use back in August.

His campaign treasurer, Ralph Signoracci, received a one-year prison sentence in relation to the crime. Morse’s defense is asking for a comparable sentence.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 5.

