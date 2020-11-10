Former HVCC president passes away after battle with cancer

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The former president of Hudson Valley Community College, Andrew Matonak, has died after a battle with cancer.

HVCC’s sixth president passed away on Saturday. To most in the community, he was simply known as “Drew.”

Matonak retired in June 2018 after leading the college for 13 years. Under his leadership, HVCC introduced 25 new degrees and certificate programs while significantly expanding online offerings.

HVCC Vice President of Student Affairs Louis Coplin said Matonak will be greatly missed.

“He was the type of person who was a visionary. He wanted to know people on a first name basis. He walked the campus on a daily basis, and sat and spoke with students and staff. And he really wanted to hear what people were thinking; what their concerns were. Dynamic educational leader. Dynamic community partner. And we’re going to really, really miss him.”

Another hallmark of Matonak’s tenure came in 2009 when former Pres. Barack Obama and Dr. Jill Biden visited the campus.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras released a statement Monday:

“On behalf of the SUNY family, I am saddened by the passing of Andrew Matonak, who built up Hudson Valley Community College with everything he had to give our students the right support, encouragement, and a stellar education so they could confidently enter the workforce or move on to earn additional degrees. Drew leaves behind a lasting legacy—the continued growth and success of Hudson Valley Community College. My thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

