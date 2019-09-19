Former high-ranking state official accused of luring kids to home, making them wear diapers pleads guilty

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A former high-ranking state official accused of luring kids to his home and making them wear diapers pleads guilty.

John Allen, 62, of Coeymans, pleaded guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of a child during a court appearance Thursday morning.

He faces 60 days in prison followed by three years probation. He will also be mandated to abide by sex offender conditions while under the supervision of the Department of Probation.

Full stay away no contact orders of protection will be continued for each victim.

He will be formally sentenced in November.

Over the course of several months in 2018, the Albany County District Attorney says Allen had three minors under the age of 18 wear diapers while visiting his home.

At the time, Allen was employed with the New York State Department of Mental Health and has since been terminated from his position.