COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former high ranking state employee accused of luring children into his home and convincing them to wear diapers was in court Thursday morning.

John Allen is facing 29 counts of child endangerment for allegedly luring four children aged 12 to 13 into his home for the alleged bizarre role-play.

Allen worked in the New York State Office of Mental Health and was let go after the allegations surfaced.

The case remains open and pending. He is due back in court in September.