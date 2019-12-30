Former employee files lawsuit against Albany Co. Executive

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former employee at the Board of Elections is taking legal action against Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.

Keri Kresler worked on McCoy’s re-election campaign in 2015 and managed his Facebook page. She is accusing McCoy and other leaders of violating her civil rights.

In the civil complaint, Kresler claimed she was later demoted from her Albany County government jobs and fired because she claims she supported Albany mayor candidate Frank Commisso, Jr. over Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

Kresler currently works in the Albany County Comptroller’s Office where an audit was recently critical of McCoy’s budget and finances. McCoy was recently re-elected and sworn into office as county executive.

McCoy has not been available for comment, but Senior Asst. Attorney for Albany County John Liguori said, “Our initial evaluation of the allegations is that they are baseless, and we expect to promptly move to dismiss the complaint.”