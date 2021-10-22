Former curator Norman Rice passes away at 95

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former director and curator at the Albany Institute of History and Art Norman Rice passed away at the age of 95. Rice was a curator for the institute for 60 years from 1953-2013.

He helped orchestrate multiple collections of art for the museum. Officials said he also donated multiple pieces for the museum.

Rice was known for his community involvement as well as his passion for art and history.

‘I think he will be missed for his scholarship, his connoisseurship, but at the end of the day, a very nice a very approachable and engaging person,” Exec. Dir. Tammis Groft said.

Groft said she worked with Rice for 45 years.