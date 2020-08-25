Former CEO pleads guilty to money laundering in Saratoga County, adding to dozen of federal counts

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Michael Mann, the former CEO of MyPayrollHR, who pled guilty in federal court to a number of charges, including bank fraud, was in Saratoga County Court Tuesday admitting to his crimes once again.

Mann’s $100 million fraud scheme led to the collapse of his Clifton Park-based company MyPayrollHR, which, in turn, impacted thousands of people across the country whose bosses used Mann’s company for payroll services.

Mann pled guilty to one count of money laundering, brought on by the State Attorney General’s Office.

He appeared in Saratoga County Court with his lawyer, Michael Koenig. Assistant Attorney General Phillip Appruzzese detailed the crime that Mann admitted to as part of a plea agreement with the federal government.

Mann will be sentenced in Saratoga County Court on December 17, one week after his federal court sentencing.

In federal court on August 12, Mann pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, nine counts of bank fraud, and one count of filing a false tax return. He is the second person to plead guilty in connection with this fraud.

According to the Department of Justice, Mann will be sentenced to two years in prison on the aggravated identity theft conviction, and, on the other charges, he faces maximum terms of three years for filing a false tax return, 20 years of wire fraud conspiracy, and 30 years for bank fraud.

LATEST STORIES