TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to get a young boy to have sex with him.

Not only did Michael Varian try to meet the 14-year-old for sex, but he also sent explicit text messages. However, law enforcement officers were the ones at the other end of the phone the whole time.

Varian was a school bus driver at the time, and during sentencing, it was found that he engaged in a patter of activity involving prohibited sexual conduct.