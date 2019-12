ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany attorney will spend 4.5 years in jail for stealing millions of dollars from clients.

Richard Sherwood, 59, stole around $11.8 million from people who hired him as an attorney. He was charged with money laundering and falsifying his taxes.

Sherwood will also serve one year of supervised release and ordered to pay more than $5 million in restitution.

His co-conspirator, Thomas Lagan, was already sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison.