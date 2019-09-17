Former Albany Bishop accused of sexual abuse for a second time

SCHENECTADY (NEWS10) – Former Albany Bishop Howard Hubbard has been accused of sexual abuse in a second civil complaint.

The complaint alleges that Hubbard and two other priests sexually assaulted a girl in a Schenectady church in the late 1970s. The other priests named in the complaint are Father Albert DelVecchio and Father Francis Melfe who were both priests at the now-closed Immaculate Conception.

The complaint alleges that during weekend poker games put together by Melfe, he, Hubbard and DelVecchio sexually abused the victim. It also alleges that the victim, identified as Harper Doe, was raped by DelVecchio, who died in 2017.

This new complaint marks the second time former Bishop Hubbard has been accused of sexual abuse under the Child Victims Act. Hubbard denies both claims of sexual abuse.

The Albany Roman Catholic Diocese sending out this statement on Tuesday.

The allegations contained in this lawsuit are deeply troubling and will be investigated without fear or favor. It is important to remember that Bishop Emeritus Howard J. Hubbard enjoys the presumption of innocence until and unless proven otherwise. The Diocese of Albany will keep its focus on survivors and on trying to get to the truth of the matter in each and every case that is filed. In this particular case, Bishop Scharfenberger is in the process of informing Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, who serves as Metropolitan for our province, as well as the papal nuncio regarding the allegations as they relate to Bishop Hubbard, in keeping with the requirements set forward by Pope Francis in the document known as Vos Estis. Albany Roman Catholic Dioces