HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers rescued an injured dog on June 25. The rescue happened on the Pecoy Notch Trail in Hunter.

On Saturday around 9:30 p.m., Greene County 911 received a call from a hiker on the trail trying to find his friends to help with their injured dog. Hunter Police, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and a New York State Police trooper drove to the trailhead and found the hiker’s car.

At 10:30 p.m., a forest ranger hiked in and found the hikers and dog about two miles up the trail. The 135-pound Bernese mountain dog was unable to walk. Using a camping hammock as an improvised stretcher, the ranger and the group carried the dog toward the trailhead.

Rangers rescue injured dog (DEC)

At 11 p.m., another ranger arrived to help with the remaining mile of the carryout. The group reached the trailhead at around 2 a.m.