WINDHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers assisted a hypothermic hiker in Windham on January 22. Forest rangers provided resources to help him warm up while on the trail.

On January 22 around 2:30 p.m., forest rangers were contacted about an exhausted and hypothermic hiker on the Escarpment Trail near Burnt Knob in Windham. At 6:45 p.m., rangers reached the 24-year-old from Milford and his hiking companion about 1.5 miles from the trailhead.

Rangers said the hiker was unable to walk. The rangers built a warming fire and gave the man food, hot drinks and dry gear. More rangers responded to the location in case the man was unable to hike out on his own.

Forest rangers assist hypothermic hiker in Greene County (DEC)

The man’s condition did improve. Rangers provided him with lighter snowshoes and trekking poles and carried the hiker’s pack to help him make it back to the trailhead. The man declined further medical care and was given a ride home by his family.