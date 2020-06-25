Food vendors allowed on Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail for first time

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the first time food vendors will be allowed to set up along the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail. Food trucks, carts or temporary stands can apply to sell their goods along the trail.

The Request for Proposals was issued Thursday and responses are due back on July 10.

A total of six vendors will be selected by lottery for two specifically designated locations at each of the three trailheads in Albany, Slingerlands and Voorheesville. Six qualified vendors who meet health, insurance and other criteria will be issued permits for one month at a time to ensure as many individual businesses have the opportunity. At the end of each month, six new permits will be issued at random until October 12.

Permits will cost $200 per month for food trucks and $125 per month for carts, tents and temporary stands. Hours of operation for each business will be limited to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

Any vendors with questions, concerns or comments or those that are interested in submitting a proposal can contact the Albany County Department of General Services Purchasing Division at (518) 447-7140. They can also visit the Empire State Bid System website. Proposals can be mailed to the Purchasing Division at 112 State St, Room 1000, Albany, NY 12207.

