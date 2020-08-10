Food drive held on HVCC campus

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A massive food drive was held in Troy on Monday in partnership with Catholic Charities and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

The event was held on Hudson Valley Community College’s campus and helped deliver 12 tons of food to residents in need.

Volunteers loaded items into cars in a drive through fashion. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany Dir. Wilhelmina Murray-Davis said they are finding new ways to help those who may be struggling through the coronavirus pandemic.

“People are in dire straights right now, and they are hungry,” she said. “We are in a space and time where we feel alone and unloved, so to be able to bring some light to a person’s life, that’s this.”

