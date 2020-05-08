Breaking News
Food drive held in Albany’s South End

Local
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A food drive was held in Albany’s South End on Friday in what is often considered a food desert in the city.

The Altamont Program, which helps underserved communities with education, job placement and housing, hosted the event on South Ferry Street. The organization prepared 400 frozen meals as well as canned and dry goods.

Each family was given a bag to fill and got a frozen entree for each family member.

The Altamont Program Parolee Division helped distribute the food, and their kitchen at the Schuyler Inn Shelter helped put together the frozen meals.

The program said they hope to put on another food drive soon.

