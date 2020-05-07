Food drive held at Albany airport

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thousands of pieces of fresh produce, meat and nonperishable items were handed out Thursday evening at a drive through food bank at Albany International Airport.

Special bags were also prepared for kids who came through with their families complete with coloring books, crayons, and small toy airplanes.

