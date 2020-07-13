Food distribution event set for Monday in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A food distribution event is scheduled for Monday morning at the Lansingburgh Boys & Girls Club on Fourth Avenue in Troy. It’s open to anyone in need, starting at 10 a.m. There is no registration required, but organizers ask that you do not arrive early.

Food items will be pre-packaged by volunteers, and there will be two separate distribution lines for people in cars or on foot.

The goal is feeding people who are struggling with layoffs, furloughs, and general lack of work as the coronavirus crisis rages on.

The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany organized the event with the Capital District Area Labor Federation, St. Peter’s Health Partners, the Troy Teachers Association, Oakwood Community Center, and the Ale House.

