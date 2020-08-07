Food distribution event planned for Troy on Monday

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A mass food distribution event is planned for Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Hudson Valley Community College on Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy.

As Rensselaer County residents continue facing layoffs and furloughs, many are experiencing food insecurity for the first time. Those in need can come on foot or by car, and there will be separate distribution lines to maintain safe social distancing. Organizers ask that guests use the South Drive entrance, and not to arrive before 9:30 a.m.

The food distribution, or “drive-thru pantry,” is open to the public, and no registration is required. This is an effort to provide supplemental and emergency food to those with limited access or resources, as part of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany’s mobile outreach initiative, “CC MOVE.”

Food from the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers.

The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York are the main community organizations behind the event. They’ve already distributed over 429 tons of food this year, serving about 40,000 people.

