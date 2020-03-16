Food Bank says it needs more volunteers, money to respond to COVID-19

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Northeastern New York Food Bank is increasing services in response to COVID-19.

The food bank delivers about 170,000 pounds of food a day. Due to the closures because of the coronavirus, it’s preparing for an increase in demand.

“We’re talking about 23 counties here. And people are affected in every county,” said Executive Director Mark Quandt

Quandt said Hurricane Irene was their last big response. This emergency will test all their resources.

“It’s unprecedented. I can’t think of any time in this country, since I’ve been alive, that anything like this has happened,” Quandt said.

Teachers Paul Dolan and Paul Rother from Capital Region BOCES donated perishable food that would have gone to waste now that schools region-wide are closed.

“It’s going to be tough all around.,” Dolan said.

Food from the warehouse will go to kids who depend on school meals. The food bank said some students can miss up to 10 meals per week while schools are closed.

“People are here for them particularly at this facility and there’s other opportunities in the community to get help,” Dolan said. “We’re waiting to see what’s going to happen where we need to step up,” Dolan said.

Quandt said the food bank will need more volunteers and $120,000 in funding to get donated food to people in need.

“We’re in a good position right now to respond, but a lot of the food we have is fresh and perishable, but we have to make sure we can get that out to people in a safe way also,” Quandt said.

The warehouse will begin hiring paid labor. Salary starts at $14.00 per hour.

LATEST STORIES: