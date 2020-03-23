Food bank launches ‘Community Table’ to help feed unemployed food workers

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York started a new “Community Table” program.

The program will work with partnered restaurants, repackaging food that will be delivered to employees who have been laid-off and that face an unprecedented need for assistance.

Courtesy The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

“For years, chefs, restaurateurs, and the hospitality community have generously supported the Regional Food Bank’s mission,” said Caitlyn Krug, Director of Development. “We hope to share some of our resources through the ‘Community Table’ Program so we can support them in return.”

If you would like to help the Food Bank with financial support or if you would like to volunteer, you can go to their website for more information http://www.regionalfoodbank.net.

