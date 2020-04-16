Food bank, Catholic Charities team up to give back

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two local organizations that make it their mission to give back are teaming up to help make sure everyone is fed.

Catholic Charities, the Regional Food Bank, and dozens of volunteers came together to prepare hundreds of boxes of produce, meats and other food items for families facing food insecurity.

“People are out of work right now, and I feel that this gives them a sense that we care.”

The director for Disaster and Community Services said it was made possible due to their Catholic Charities MOVE initiative. She said they normally serve around 200 to 300 hundred people, but expect to serve over 800 people in the community due to the COVID-19 crisis.

That includes families who are experiencing food insecurity for the first time. It’s a big task but Catholic Charities said they are up to the challenge.

“We are here to help those in need. Catholic Charities has always responded in times of disaster. There is no shame in needing help.”

People who are food insecure can either walk in to the pastoral center parking lot or drive through to pick up the pre-prepared food. Catholic Charities hopes by doing this they can reach out and give hope to those who need it most.

“We are all in this together. Don’t lose faith, don’t lose hope, and if you need help, please reach out. There is nothing wrong with that.”

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES: