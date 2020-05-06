Food bank, Albany diocese host food bank at Pyramid Mall

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local charities partnered together on Tuesday to ensure those in need in the Johnstown area were able to put food on their tables.

The food drive at Pyramid Mall was hosted by the Catholic Diocese of Albany and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. Twelve tons of food was distributed at the event, and officials said they are just doing their part to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s always so heartening to me to watch people do what they can,” Sister Betsy Van Deusen, Director of community Partnerships for the Catholic Dioceses of Albany, said. “I keep always saying, if everyone did what they could, our world would be different. So let’s keep doing what we can, and let’s be safe. Keep that six-foot distance and keep those masks on.”

The Albany diocese is planning their next food drive for Albany on May 11.

