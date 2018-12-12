Foal Patrol season 2 premiers Dec. 28

Foal Patrol is back for another season! The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame will debut Foal Patrol Season 2 online December 28.

They will also celebrate the new season with a family-friendly Foal Patrol Kids open house at the Museum that day from 10 a.m. to noon. The open house will feature numerous educational initiatives, including the opportunity to meet a mare and foal on the premises, as well as the miniature horse Upset.

The first season of Foal Patrol, a one-of-a-kind collection of live cameras following the daily activities of in-foal mares, had more than 1.6 million views from December 2017 through September 2018.

To date, the Museum has announced the participation of the following mares for Season 2: Viva Sheila (Lady Sheila Stable/Edition Farm), Frivolous (Shawnee Farm), Silver Colors (Gainesway Farm), With Honors (LNJ Foxwoods/Claiborne Farm), Love and Pride (Three Chimneys Farm), and Comme Chez Soi (Old Tavern Farm).

New this year, there will be an interactive section of the website where people can learn about various aspects of thoroughbred breeding and care.

You can watch the second season of Foal Patrol here!

