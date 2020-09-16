Flyover held for female WWII pilot living in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A flyover was held on Tuesday for a special woman who paved the way for women to join the ranks of other military pilots to come.

Pilots from the New York/New Jersey Ninety-Nines took off from Albany International Airport to fly over the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes where Lillian Yonally lives.

Yonally is a World War II WASP, or Women Air Force Service Pilots. One of the pilots spoke about the special event and Yonally’s role in history.

“Just such a role model, a ground breaker, envy that she flew so many aircraft. So much that she was able to serve.”

This is the third honor flight for the Ninety-Nines.

LATEST STORIES