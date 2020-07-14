Flying to New York? Travelers could face $2K fine for not filling out form

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Travelers from high-risk states now face a mandatory $2,000 fine for not filling out the travel advisory form.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York airports will enforce the new mandate starting on Tuesday. Any traveler flying into New York from states with high rates of the coronavirus infection will now be asked to fill out forms disclosing their travel plans.

Dante Cannon flew from Minnesota to Albany International Airport to visit his dad.

“I haven’t seen my dad in a really long time so me and my brother flew out to hang with him till Saturday,” said Cannon.

Cannon says he doesn’t mind filling out a travel form to avoid getting that steep fine.

“If all I have to do is fill out that sheet of paper and I don’t have to pay the money, I don’t care at all,” said he.

Linda Davis is traveling to California to visit her daughter. Davis says she feels the traveling restrictions are a bit excessive.

“I don’t mind filling out the travel advisory, I just don’t feel 14 days quarantined is too much. I have a job to go back to so thats’ going to be a little tough for me,” said Davis.

On Tuesday, Cuomo added four more states to the COVID-19 travel advisory. All of these states’ passengers will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

North Carolina

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

New York State Department of Health officials will be greeting passengers upon their arrival and requesting proof of traveler forms. All airlines have pledged to make passengers aware of the new requirements using preflight emails and announcements.

The Department of Health said that if a traveler fails to complete the form, they will be fined $2,000 and may be brought to a hearing ordering them to complete a mandatory quarantine.

All passengers are being given the travel form to fill out. It can either be filled out online or in person.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES