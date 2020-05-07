Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Florists prepare for an even busier Mother’s Day

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Roses_514560

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The week before Mother’s Day is already one of the busiest times of the year for florists, and one shop in Schenectady said the coronavirus pandemic has left them working harder than ever before.

Flowers by Jo-Ann said they’ve had to take on new drivers, spread out their staff, and navigate supply issues. And with an in-person visit too risky, shop owner Jo-Ann Mingo said the phone hasn’t stopped ringing.

“A lot of families, the children are out of state, out of town, so they’re reaching out of town to send them a beautiful gift,” she said.

Mingo also said her staff and drivers are following social distancing measures. Delivery is contactless, but the driver will make sure the flowers arrive safely if you still want to keep that element of surprise.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak