COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many with Capital Region ties are evacuating from Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Dorian was updated late Friday night to a Category 4 storm and is heading toward the east coast of Florida.

Colleges in the area cancelled classes and are forcing students to evacuate, including one from Saratoga Springs.

Others from Florida flew to Albany to stay with family and friends to escape Dorian’s path.