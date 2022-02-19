WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — On Sunday, Warren County Office of Emergency Services reported road closures in Warrensburg and Thurman due to Hudson River flooding. Officials said flooding is related to an ice jam.

According to officials Route 418 between Hickory Hill in Warrensburg and River Road in Thurman were closed due to water levels rising across the highway. They said the closure also included the Route 418 bridge over the Hudson.

In addition, emergency services closed a portion of River Road in Thurman, near Bowen Hill Road, which was inundated with ice and water. Highway crews were on the scene.

“So we’re just asking people to avoid that area if they can,” says Warren County Director of Public Affairs Don Lehman. “They should also be cognizant of the fact that the water can rise quickly because of these ice jams. I mean everything was flowing fine yesterday, and then—in the matter of a half hour—it was on the roads.”

Besides being a nuisance for nearby residents, having that stretch of road closed, Lehman says, could cause problems for first responders. “It’s also a concern for emergency services: ambulances, fire trucks have to get over that way and it’s quite a bit of a longer route for them. Hopefully, we can rectify this as soon as we can to lessen that risk.”

New York State Route 418 remained closed as of 5 p.m. Sunday, as water has crossed the highway from an ice jam. The closure still included the Route 418 bridge over the Hudson. River Road in the town of Thurman reopened as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

Officials warn that drivers should avoid the area of Route 418 and seek alternate routes. Road closures will be in effect until further notice.