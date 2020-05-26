Video Updates from Officials

Flags planted at local cemetery in honor of Memorial Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Flags were placed at the headstones of veterans in Albany Monday in honor of Memorial Day.

Members of the Albany County Legislature took time out of their morning to honor the county’s past veterans, who are in their final resting place at the Lady of Angels Cemetery on Central Avenue.

What made the day’s events so special is that some of the county legislators are also veterans.

