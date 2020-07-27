Five injured in five shootings in Schenectady Sunday

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five shootings in Schenectady sent five people to the hospital and left neighborhoods riddled with bullets Sunday.

“Anytime there’s any shootings, even one, you know, obviously, it’s alarming. Five is alarming,” said Sgt. Nick Mannix.

He said the shootings began just past 12 a.m. Sunday in Central Park. Two victims were brought to Albany Medical Center with gunshot wounds. An hour later, another victim showed up at Ellis Hospital.

Before 3 a.m., neighbors on Duane Avenue awoke to the sound of a car crash and gunshots. A mom of three, who just wanted to be identified by Maria, came outside to a crime scene stretching the entire block.

“You had a bunch of cop cars, a big old accident, a few of the neighbors cars were hit,” she said.

Children play on the sidewalk not far from where police found multiple shell casings.

“If it was during the day and we were all sitting out here, we would have all been hit,” said another neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous.

The fourth report of shots fired happening not far away on Crane Street, and the fifth was last Sunday around 9 p.m. on Hullet Street where two victims were brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are investigating whether the shootings are related and if there’s a link to recent violence in Albany.

“Unfortunately, there’s times where it seems to be cyclical — whether it’s Albany, Troy, Schenectady — so that’s definitely something our investigators will look into as well,” said Sgt. Mannix.

Amid the pandemic and job loss, neighbor Sonia Gonzalez said the gun violence is another reason to worry.

“I pray that it will change,” she said.

Police haven’t made any arrests, but they are following several leads. Anyone with information is asked to call the Schenectady Police Department.

