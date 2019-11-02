First responders working overtime following severe storms

WELLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Electricity was still out on Friday in the town of Wells and emergency responders were working overtime as people were evacuated from their homes.

Those not evacuated on Friday relying on the power of generators, some without working water, after flooding destroyed one of the town’s pipes.

“They’re saying it could be as much as Monday before we get power back,” Wells Fire Chief Vince Lauira said.

A group of 20 volunteers cycled in and out of the fire department pumping flooded houses and evacuating those washed out.

“Water was up to your knee caps. It was crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” said evacuee Cindy Edwards.

The water’s begun to recede in the town and the community is grateful no one was injured.

“The worst of it’s done. It’s just a matter of dot inspecting roads so we can open up everything and national grid getting the power back on,” Lauira said.

When everything will be up and running again is unknown.