First responders seeing increase in cardiac-related calls

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local first responders said they are seeing an increase in cardiac-related calls during the coronavirus pandemic.

John D’Alessandro with the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York said this is because people don’t want to go to the hospital or have EMS personnel in their home for fear of spreading the virus.

He said people are waiting longer to report their cardiac symptoms and sometimes waiting until its too late. His message to those in need is don’t wait.

“Call us when you need us,” he said. “We were here before the pandemic; we’re here with you throughout the pandemic; and we’re going to be here for you long after this is over. If you truly believe you need us, call –dial — 911. Don’t wait.”

D’Alessandro said the Halfmoon-Waterford Fire Department responded to four cardiac calls over a 72-hour period two weeks ago, which is more than what they are used to seeing at this time of year.

