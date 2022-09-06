ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the third year in a row, Hoffman Car Wash is offering first responders and hospital staff a free car wash on Sunday, September 11. Police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and hospital staff can get the car wash by visiting any exterior or full-service location.

First responders can simply show up at any Hoffman Car Wash location on that day. No identification is required.

This event is part of Hoffman Car Wash’s “Practice Kindness” initiative to spread positivity and goodwill in its communities. In 2022, Hoffman Car Wash supported Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and the ALS Regional Center.

The company is set to host its second food drive in late October and its annual Veteran’s Day Free Wash event in November. Hoffman Car Wash also supports non-profits and youth organizations through its Helping Hands Fundraising program.

Hoffman car wash is based in the Capital Region. The company has 27 locations throughout New York.

Capital Region locations