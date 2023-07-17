GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday morning, multiple fire departments responded to a house fire at a residence on River Road in Glenmont. Firefighters arrived and observed heavy smoke and fire condition coming from a second-floor bedroom.

Members of the Selkirk Fire Department started fire suppression. The fire was contained in one room.

All of the occupants made it out of the house before firefighters arrived. One resident was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Selkirk Fire Department was assisted by the Delmar Fire Department, Elsmere Fire Department, Slingerlands Fire Department, North Bethlehem Fire Department, and the Delmar-Bethlehem EMS 2.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. The Bethlehem Police did confirm that cats did perish in the fire.