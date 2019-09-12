First responder to donate 9/11 scrapbook to local town

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kathy Shaw plans to donate a collection of photos and keepsakes she gathered as a first responder during the days after 9/11 to the Malta Public Library.

The photos and documents chronicle the weeks following the collapse of the Twin Towers.

Shaw and many other first responders from the Capital Region were sent to New York City on what they thought would be a rescue mission.

“The realization was pretty quick that there wasn’t anyone else alive,” Shaw said.

When the time comes to make the donation, it will be a thank you to the town of Malta.

“I’m proud of the town of Malta,” Shaw said. “I never would have thought about doing something like this if it hadn’t been for my years in emergency services in this town.”