First New York Federal Credit Union to hold 6th annual toilet paper drive

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the sixth year in a row, the First New York Federal Credit Union partnered with Catholic Charities Tri-County Services in collecting toilet paper to be distributed throughout the community to people in need.

There’s a special reason why First New York Federal Credit Union chose to collect and donate toilet paper. They say Capital Region residents who receive Food Stamps (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs) are not permitted to purchase personal hygiene products; no deodorant, no soap, no shampoo, no laundry detergent, no razors, and not even toilet paper can be purchased with their benefits.

“The food stamp program does not allow people in need to purchase personal items and there’s not anything that could be more personal than this item so we’re super glad to be a part of this collection and we do it every year,” said Lucy Halstead, President, and CEO of First New York Federal Credit Union.

In an effort to assist this local nonprofit, First New York Employees, Members, and the Community have collected almost 11,000 rolls of toilet paper and in this last week are striving to hit their goal of 12K rolls for Catholic Charities Tri-County Services, an agency made up of 5 food pantries and 2 soup kitchens located throughout the Capital District. We will be presenting the donation to Catholic Charities Tri-County Services on December 9th. The toilet paper went to 5 local shelters.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off toilet paper at First New York Federal Credit Union at 2 Wall St in Albany.