First Look: CDTA unveils new electric scooters

Local
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You’ll soon see scooters zooming down Capital Region streets thanks to a pilot program from CDTA.

The fully electric scooters will start popping up in the area this summer. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara called the scooters a critical step in fighting climate change that will also help boost business in downtown communities.

“Downtown has come so far, and we’ve already seen such popularity and growth with the bike share program,” Jim Salengo, Exec. Dir. Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation, said. “I love that it’s a green solution; it’s a modern solution; and I really love that CDTA is putting the effort into it working with our communities to bring this to the area.”

Santabarbara said the scooters go about as fast as a bike, and that you should wear a helmet when you’re riding around.

