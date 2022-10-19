TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Turnpike Elementary School is hosting its annual Harvest Festival on Friday, October 21. The event is held for the first time since 2019 and is a celebration for pre-kindergarten through second-grade families.

The Turnpike Elementary PTA organized event will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Turnpike Elementary, 55 New Turnpike Road in Troy, tickets are $1. The event is designed for families to celebrate the Halloween season at an affordable and safe event. Costumes are encouraged for all including the organizations attending the festival. Such organizations include,

Make-A-Wish Foundation

Rensselaer County Child Safe ID

Troy Patriots

Lansingburgh Little League

Lansingburgh Basketball Association

Berkshire

Troy Police Department

Trot Fire Department

First Student Transportation (School Districts Transportation provider)

Lansingburgh Board of Education

Turnpike PTA President and Lansingburgh Board of Education Member, Jessica Vartigian states, “Harvest Festival provides Turnpike families with some spooky season festivities for just a few bucks. It also gives them a chance to meet and chat with the Turnpike teachers and staff in a less formal setting.” the festival will include the Haunted Hallway, A Trick or treat Courtyard, Cake Walk, Face Painting, Batman and Spider-man and other Halloween themed crafts and games.