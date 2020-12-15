First doses of COVID vaccine given in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five members of Albany Medical Center’s staff were some of the first people to take the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

“When we look back at history, at this date with the global pandemic, we will say that this is the beginning of the end in the Capital Region,” said Albany Med President Dennis McKenna.

Ten months into the pandemic, the vaccine comes as one of the first shots to end the virus. Cynthia Tanksley was the first of the five staff member to take the shot.

“It was just nice to be chosen. I’m glad I was chosen and I feel good,” Tanksley said.

Almost 1,000 staff from Albany Med will receive the vaccine.

Albany Med was among the first 145 hospitals nationwide to receive the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine. Health care personnel and patients in long-term care facilities will be first in line to receive the shot.

Emergency Room Nurse Lindsay Kolysko administered the first shot.

“It’s the light at the end of the tunnel of this pandemic,” Kolysko said.

The vaccine rollout comes as the nation saw several of the deadliest days in U.S. history due to the pandemic and record COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“It’s important to help decrease the number of sick people in our communities so our hospital can handle those that are really sick,” Kolysko said.

Close to 8,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to come to the Capital Region within the coming days. Two shots are needed in a three weeks from each other to become immune from the virus.

The allocation of the vaccine comes in phases. The general public is not expected to receive the shot until the spring.