COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)–It was the first day on the job for Cohoes acting mayor Chris Briggs. He says now is the time for the community to come together and move the city forward.

This all coming a day after embattled mayor Shawn Morsed plead guilty to federal crimes. Some saying despite his personal shortcomings, Morse did do great things for the city. Many pointing to the revitalization of Remsen Street and the construction of Cohoes Boulevard as prime examples.

Briggs saying he wants to continue the momentum. He met with several other city leaders on Wednesday, including Bill Keeler, who is likely to become the next mayor after the general election in November.