Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

First coronavirus testing site opens in Rensselaer County

Local
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday was the first day of coronavirus mobile testing in Rensselaer County with the first of three temporary sites opening at the county office building.

Those sites opened in partnership with the Whitney Young Health Center. Wednesday’s testing will take place at Rensselaer City Hall, and Friday’s testing will take place at the Whitney Young Health Center.

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said the county moved forward with securing the testing sites after a lack of response from the state. He said the tests are available by appointment only, and they are working on securing antibody testing as well.

A permanent site will open at the Hudson Valley Community College parking lot on Friday.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak