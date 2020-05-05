First coronavirus testing site opens in Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday was the first day of coronavirus mobile testing in Rensselaer County with the first of three temporary sites opening at the county office building.
Those sites opened in partnership with the Whitney Young Health Center. Wednesday’s testing will take place at Rensselaer City Hall, and Friday’s testing will take place at the Whitney Young Health Center.
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said the county moved forward with securing the testing sites after a lack of response from the state. He said the tests are available by appointment only, and they are working on securing antibody testing as well.
A permanent site will open at the Hudson Valley Community College parking lot on Friday.
