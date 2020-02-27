First Code Blue shelter up and running in Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gloversville’s first Code Blue shelter is up and running.
It’s located in the old YWCA building on Bleeker Street.
The mayor said it is a temporary shelter. If the city decides to make it permanent, then it will go before the council for public input and a vote.
The mayor said if the shelter plan does not go well, the city could revoke the temporary certificate of occupancy.
