First baby of 2021 born at Glens Falls Hospital

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Welcome to the world, baby Norah!

The first baby of 2021 born in the Capital Region was born at Glens Falls Hospital. Officials said baby Norah was born at 12:22 a.m., weighed 5 pounds 12 ounces and is 17 inches long.

Her parents asked to remain anonymous but wrote the following message:

“We are blessed to welcome a baby girl this morning and we look forward to a hopeful 2021. We want to thank the team at the Joyce Stock Snuggery and wish everyone in the Capital Region and beyond a happy and healthy 2021 – where the pandemic is tamed, and we all recognize the blessings we have in each other.”

Happy Birthday, Norah!