SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fourth of July is known for having beautiful displays of fireworks. You can buy then and set them off across the Capital Region–but not in Schenectady.

Schenectady County has a ban on selling fireworks, and they’re illegal to set off within the city limits. The police department will be handing out tickets and confiscating any they find.

Experts suggest anyone looking to enjoy fireworks head to one of the many professional light shows across the area.